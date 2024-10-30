Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News in Pics | October 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:30 IST

River Plate v Atletico Mineiro: General view River Plate fans during the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supporter holds a poster as Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hosts a rally for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An officer ties up a police line on a pole with a yellow ribbon on it, after police responded to reports of a man shooting a firearm at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on the National Mall, in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 30 October 2024, 02:30 IST
World newsUS newsDonald TrumpKamala Harris

