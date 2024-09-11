Home
News in Pics | September 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 01:24 IST

Protest outside the venue of the debate between Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Harris, Philadelphia

Credit: Reuters Photo

Olivia Wilde poses for a portrait after the Michael Kors SS25 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A smoky shroud from wildfires engulfs Cochabamba

Credit: Reuters Photo

People stand in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Credit: Reuters Photo

A model presents a creation from the brand Juzui at Spring/Summer 2025 presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 11 September 2024, 01:24 IST
