News in Pics | September 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Protest outside the venue of the debate between Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Harris, Philadelphia
Olivia Wilde poses for a portrait after the Michael Kors SS25 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2024.
A smoky shroud from wildfires engulfs Cochabamba
People stand in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
A model presents a creation from the brand Juzui at Spring/Summer 2025 presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York
Published 11 September 2024, 01:24 IST