Homeworld

News in Pics | September 16, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 03:32 IST

Presenters Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig and Bowen Yang laugh on stage at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California

Reuters

A drone view shows smoke rising from wildfires in Brasilia National Park, in Brasilia, Brazil

Reuters

A drone flies in the sky near the Israel-Lebanon border on its Israeli side, after it was launched towards Israel from Lebanon

Reuters

A Houthi supporter with a headband featuring photos of Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and spokesman for the Hamas military wing, Abu Ubaidah, attends a rally to mark the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammad and to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen

Reuters

A person wades through a flood-affected road, following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic

Reuters

