News in Pics | September 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

People watch the full moon on the day of the lunar eclipse at the Samalayuca Dunes on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 17, 2024.
An image of Roberto Cavalli is projected during the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, in Italy, September 18, 2024.
Interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system as rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel September 18, 2024.
People mourn Israeli military paramedic First Sergent Agam Naim, who was killed amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, during her funeral in Kibbutz Mishmarot, in northern Israel, September 18, 2024.
A dog plays on a quay flooded by the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, September 18, 2024.
A Bedouin rides his horse as the Harvest Supermoon rises over the city of Rahat, southern Israel, September 18, 2024.
Partial lunar eclipse is seen over the residential building in Moscow, Russia, September 18, 2024.
