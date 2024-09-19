Home
News in Pics | September 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 02:40 IST

People watch the full moon on the day of the lunar eclipse at the Samalayuca Dunes on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 17, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An image of Roberto Cavalli is projected during the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, in Italy, September 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system as rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from northern Israel September 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People mourn Israeli military paramedic First Sergent Agam Naim, who was killed amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, during her funeral in Kibbutz Mishmarot, in northern Israel, September 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog plays on a quay flooded by the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, September 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Bedouin rides his horse as the Harvest Supermoon rises over the city of Rahat, southern Israel, September 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Partial lunar eclipse is seen over the residential building in Moscow, Russia, September 18, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 19 September 2024, 02:40 IST
World newsPhotos

