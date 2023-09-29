Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, September 29 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 28 September 2023, 22:28 IST

Border signs are pictured at the Polish-Belarusian border near Stanowisko village. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bronze medallists South Korea's Kim Seoyeong, Hur Yeonkyung, Park Sujin and Han Dakyung pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4X200m Freestyle Relay. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Storm Elias hits the village of Agria near Volos. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

A police officer handcuffs an activist of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) to a pole as they block traffic and protest for climate action in Berlin, Germany 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Workers clean the seats in the stands at Narendra Modi Stadium, ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match, in Ahmedabad. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 28 September 2023, 22:28 IST)
