News in Pics | September 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 02:41 IST

A drone view shows a dried part of Lake Mornos, which was created by intentionally flooding the village of Kallio in 1980 to create a reservoir that would help meet the water needs of Greek capital Athens, following receding water levels caused by drought, in Lake Mornos, Greece, September 3, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A silhouette of a bird on a lamp post as the sun rises in Summerstrand in Gqeberha, South Africa, September 3, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A researcher holds a fragment of meteorite during a press conference where researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand, Nelson Mandela University and Rhodes University explain the entry of a meteorite into Earth's atmosphere over South Africa last week, in Gqeberha, South Africa, September 3, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather to protest against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, in Tel Aviv

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 04 September 2024, 02:41 IST
