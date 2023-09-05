Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 5, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 05:47 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy attends a meeting with commanders of Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades as he visits a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 4, 2023.

Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at the government house before a royal audience ceremony to swear the oath of allegiance in Bangkok, Thailand, September 5, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film "Coup de Chance" out of competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 4, 2023 - Director Woody Allen attends.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Electric buses during their flag-off ceremony, at IP Depot in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 new e-buses during the event.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 05:47 IST)
World newsUkraineRussia-Ukraine crisisThailandWoody Allen

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT