News in Pics | September 5, 2023

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy attends a meeting with commanders of Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades as he visits a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine September 4, 2023.
Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters Photo
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at the government house before a royal audience ceremony to swear the oath of allegiance in Bangkok, Thailand, September 5, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The 80th Venice Film Festival - Premiere for the film "Coup de Chance" out of competition - Red Carpet - Venice, Italy, September 4, 2023 - Director Woody Allen attends.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Electric buses during their flag-off ceremony, at IP Depot in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 new e-buses during the event.
Credit: PTI Photo