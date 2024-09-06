Home
News in Pics | September 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 02:54 IST

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Swimming - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Final - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - September 5, 2024 Timothy Hodge of Australia in action

Credit: Reuters Photo

A dog looks out from the roof of a flooded home during Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng in Apalit, Pampanga, Philippines, September 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows wildfires in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis presides over the Holy Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 5, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 06 September 2024, 02:54 IST
World newspictures

