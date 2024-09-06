News in Pics | September 6, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Swimming - Men's 200m Individual Medley - SM9 Final - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - September 5, 2024 Timothy Hodge of Australia in action
A dog looks out from the roof of a flooded home during Tropical Storm Yagi, locally known as Enteng in Apalit, Pampanga, Philippines, September 5, 2024.
A drone view shows wildfires in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil, September 4, 2024.
Pope Francis presides over the Holy Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 5, 2024.
