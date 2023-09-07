News in Pics | September 7, 2023

Fans cheer inside a cinema hall while watching his latest film "Jawan" at 6am, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the Mexican army stand guard at the scene where several bodies were found in a clandestine grave on a vacant lot, according to local media, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 6, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on September 7, 2023.
Kyodo/via Reuters Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meeting at Bankova in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 6, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo