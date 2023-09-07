Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 7, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 06:39 IST

Fans cheer inside a cinema hall while watching his latest film "Jawan" at 6am, in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Members of the Mexican army stand guard at the scene where several bodies were found in a clandestine grave on a vacant lot, according to local media, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico September 6, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on September 7, 2023.

Kyodo/via Reuters Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meeting at Bankova in Kyiv, Ukraine on September 6, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 07 September 2023, 06:39 IST)
