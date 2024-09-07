Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 03:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
A dancer in traditional attire waits to take part in a performance during the festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam", in Kochi, India, September 6, 2024.

A dancer in traditional attire waits to take part in a performance during the festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam", in Kochi, India, September 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Paris 2024 Paralympics - Wheelchair Fencing - Men's Epee Category A Gold Medal Bout - Grand Palais, Paris, France - September 6, 2024 Gang Sun of China in action with Piers Gilliver of Britain

Paris 2024 Paralympics - Wheelchair Fencing - Men's Epee Category A Gold Medal Bout - Grand Palais, Paris, France - September 6, 2024 Gang Sun of China in action with Piers Gilliver of Britain

Credit: Reuters Photo

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz react as they meet during the 33rd Evian Annual Meeting to promote economic co-operation at Evian in the French Alps, France, September 6, 2024.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz react as they meet during the 33rd Evian Annual Meeting to promote economic co-operation at Evian in the French Alps, France, September 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People pose for a selfie in front of life sized Indian elephant structures which are standing in the Meatpacking district as part of the public art installation ‘The Great Elephant Migration’ in New York City, US, September 06, 2024.

People pose for a selfie in front of life sized Indian elephant structures which are standing in the Meatpacking district as part of the public art installation ‘The Great Elephant Migration’ in New York City, US, September 06, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2024, 03:11 IST
World newspictures

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT