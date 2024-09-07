News in Pics | September 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A dancer in traditional attire waits to take part in a performance during the festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam", in Kochi, India, September 6, 2024.
Paris 2024 Paralympics - Wheelchair Fencing - Men's Epee Category A Gold Medal Bout - Grand Palais, Paris, France - September 6, 2024 Gang Sun of China in action with Piers Gilliver of Britain
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz react as they meet during the 33rd Evian Annual Meeting to promote economic co-operation at Evian in the French Alps, France, September 6, 2024.
People pose for a selfie in front of life sized Indian elephant structures which are standing in the Meatpacking district as part of the public art installation ‘The Great Elephant Migration’ in New York City, US, September 06, 2024.
Published 07 September 2024, 03:11 IST