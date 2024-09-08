Home
News in Pics | September 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 01:16 IST

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with her trophy after winning her final match as Jessica Pegula of the US holds her runners up trophy

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indigenous people walk in front Pope Francis at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, September 8, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cast member Sydney Sweeney poses on the red carpet before screening of "Eden" as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 49th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 7, 2024

Credit: Reuters Photo

People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza, in Tel Aviv

Credit: Reuters Photo

Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA XI on the field during the game against he Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles during the first half at Sanford Stadium

Credit: Reuters Photo

Trevon Jenifer of United States in action

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 08 September 2024, 01:16 IST
