<p>Washington: The next round of US-brokered talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, a US official said on Saturday, hailing progress over the last two days of discussions even though they ended on Saturday without a deal.</p><p>"We saw a lot of respect in the room between the parties because they were really looking to find solutions," the official told reporters after the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity.</p><p>"We got to real granular detail and that next Sunday will be, God willing, another meeting where we push this deal towards its final culmination." </p>