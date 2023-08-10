Niger junta announces new government with 21 ministers

The junta that seized power in Niger late last month read out on state television overnight a list of 21 people that it said will become ministers in a new government.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Niger's capital, Niamey, in support of last week's military coup.
They condemned West African countries who have imposed sanctions on the country, and also demanded the departure of foreign troops.
Both US and France have military bases in the country to help fight Islamist militants.
A similar protest on Sunday led to attacks on the French embassy but Thursday's demonstration was peaceful.