Nigeria boat accident: At least 60 dead after vessel carrying 100 passengers capsises

Boat accidents are frequent in Nigeria, especially during the rainy season, due to lax safety enforcement, overcrowding, and use of poorly maintained vessels.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 01:52 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 01:52 IST
World newsNigeriaAccidentboat capsized

