Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nine killed in two separate blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Both incidents occurred in the South Waziristan district of the province, which borders Afghanistan.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 18:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 18:28 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on :

Follow Us