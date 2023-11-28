North Korea claims spy satellite took photos of White House

South Korea salvaged one of North Korea’s spy satellites after a failed launch earlier this year and concluded the technology had little military value. While Seoul believes any North Korea satellite would be rudimentary at best, such technology could help Kim’s regime in its targeting as it steps up its ability to deliver a nuclear strike.

North Korea had said the satellite would formally start its reconnaissance mission from Dec. 1 after some fine tuning, but the official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday: “the fine-tuning process of the satellite is being hastened to end one or two days earlier.”

There has been no confirmation from the outside world on whether the satellite is operational and North Korea has yet to release any images to the outside world taken by its new satellite.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the US cannot independently verify the North Korean claim. The spokesperson said the US condemns the launch of a space launch vehicle using ballistic missile technology, calling it a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.