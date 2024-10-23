Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for Ukraine war, South Korean lawmakers say

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied reports about North Korean soldiers heading to the battlefield which have also been made by Ukraine.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 09:30 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaSouth KoreaNorth KoreaArmy

Follow us on :

Follow Us