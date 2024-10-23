North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for Ukraine war, South Korean lawmakers say

<p>Seoul: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korea</a> has sent 3,000 troops to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> to support its war against Ukraine, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday after being briefed by the national intelligence agency, twice the amount of a previous estimate.</p><p>Pyongyang had promised to provide a total around 10,000 troops, and their deployment was expected to be completed by December, the lawmakers told journalists.</p><p>Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied reports about North Korean soldiers heading to the battlefield which have also been made by Ukraine.</p>.North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, slams US nuclear means.<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on allies on Tuesday to respond to evidence of North Korean involvement in Russia's war.</p><p>A top US diplomat said on Monday that Washington was consulting with its allies on the implications of North Korean involvement and added that such a development would be a "dangerous and highly concerning development" if true.</p><p>Seoul's National Intelligence Service said on Friday the North had sent around 1,500 soldiers to Russia by ship.</p>