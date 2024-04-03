North Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel hypersonic missile

Seoul: North Korea successfully test-fired a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel, hypersonic missile, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a possible test, drawing swift condemnation from South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch, KCNA said, lauding it as a strategic weapon that demonstrates the "absolute superiority" of North Korea's defence technology.

With this, North Korea has "fully turned all tactical, operational, and strategic-grade missiles of different ranges into solid-fuel, with warhead control, and capable of nuclearisation", Kim said, according to KCNA.