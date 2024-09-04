20-30 North Korea officials executed on Kim Jong Un's orders for failing to control floods: Report

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of several government and party officials for failing to control floods that led to the death of thousands in the country, as per a report by South Korea's Chosun TV.
The number of officials executed is around 20 to 30, as per the report.
Kim reportedly held an emergency meeting after the Yalu river flood, in which he dismissed his party secretary from the Chagang Province.
Chosun TV quoted a government official saying, "It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month," adding, "Circumstances involving the dismissed Chagang Province Party Secretary Kang Bong-hoon have been captured and are being confirmed."
Lee Il-gyu, a former North Korean diplomat, told the publication, "Even though there was recent flood damage, they were dismissed for social security reasons, and the executives themselves are so anxious that they don't know when their necks will fall off..."
Heavy rains hit the country's northwestern areas recently, flooding more than 4,000 homes in the regions of Sinuiju and Uiju, North Korean state media had reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally inspected the flooded areas and expressed grave concern over the damage, state media said on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had also offered humanitarian aid to North Korea, Pyongyang's state media KCNA had said.
With Reuters inputs
Published 04 September 2024, 08:56 IST