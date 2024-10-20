Home
NYC-bound Boeing 767 makes emergency stop during take-off in Senegal

The pilot was able to bring the plane, which carried 216 passengers, to a safe stop and no injuries were recorded, the ministry said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 01:42 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 01:42 IST
