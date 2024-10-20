NYC-bound Boeing 767 makes emergency stop during take-off in Senegal

<p>Dakar: A Delta Airlines Boeing 767 aircraft bound for New York made an emergency stop due to a technical incident at the Blaise Diagne International Airport in Senegal on Saturday, the West African nation's transport ministry said.</p><p>The pilot was able to bring the plane, which carried 216 passengers, to a safe stop and no injuries were recorded, the ministry said in a statement.</p>.Boeing workers will vote on proposal that could end strike, union says.<p>"The plane, during takeoff, performed an acceleration maneuver followed by an emergency stop due to a technical incident," it said.</p><p>The incident occurred a day after the US Federal Aviation Administration said it would open a new safety review into Boeing BA.N following an in-flight emergency in January.</p><p>Senegal's national civil aviation agency and its Bureau of Investigations and Analysis will investigate the incident, it said.</p>