Officials give conflicting statements on suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting

<p>Officials investigating the fatal shooting on Wednesday of conservative activist Charlie Kirk gave conflicting accounts as to whether the suspected shooter was in custody, with FBI Director Kash Patel saying a subject was in custody and local police officials saying the shooter was at large.</p><p>Patel said on X that "the subject" was in custody.</p>.<p>Shortly after that, Beau Mason, the head of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said the suspect was still at large.</p><p>“While the suspect is at large we believe this was a targeted attack,” he said.</p><p>Utah Governor Spencer Cox said a "person of interest" was in custody.</p>