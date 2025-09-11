Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Officials give conflicting statements on suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said a 'person of interest' was in custody.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 23:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 23:40 IST
World newsUSShooting

Follow us on :

Follow Us