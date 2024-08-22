On Imran Khan's order party postpones power show in Islamabad till September

The announcement comes as the capital city was tense due to the threat by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) leaders to go ahead with its plan to hold the rally in Islamabad despite the government's refusal to give permission.

The government closed all schools in Islamabad and also blocked all main entries to the city by placing shipping containers on roads to stop the movement of the PTI workers. There were reports of traffic jams and long queues of vehicles on the inter-city roads which were still open.

PTI had sought to hold a power show after months of political wrangling over the cases against its party chief and former premier Khan and other leaders. However, the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last minute.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday issued an order, stating that he was immediately suspending the NOC issued on July 31 by the deputy commissioner to hold a rally, elaborating that it was unsafe to allow the PTI rally given the current situation.

Separately, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province in light of “the prevailing law and order situation and security threats” and it prohibited gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, protests and similar activities across Punjab with effect from Thursday to Saturday.

Officials feared violence and possible sit-ins if the PTI was allowed to bring thousands of supporters to the capital because it has a history of such protests. It staged a 126-day-long sit-in in Islamabad in 2014, while on May 9, 2023, the party held a violent protest when Khan was arrested.