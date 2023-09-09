'One of most serious threats': G20 Declaration takes hard stance against terrorism

Describing “all acts of terrorism” as “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”, it said effective counterterrorism measures, support for the victims of terrorism and the protection of human rights are “not conflicting goals, but complementary and mutually reinforcing”.

The declaration condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace. It also found fault with terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets.

While noting that a “holistic approach” on the basis of international law can “effectively counter terrorism”, the declaration also expressed concern about illicit trafficking and diversion of small arms and light weapons while emphasising that international cooperation is “critical” to combat these phenomena, including export, import controls, and tracing.