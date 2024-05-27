Over 300 million children face online sexual exploitation and abuse every year: Report

Over 300 million children under the age of 18 have been subjected to online sexual exploitation in the last one year, according to a report published in the Childlight global index of child sexual exploitation and abuse prevalence.

The report noted that in the last 12 months, one among eight children have experienced online solicitation globally where they were subject to unwanted sexual talk, which includes: non-consensual sexting, unwanted sexual questions and unwanted sexual act requests by adults or other youths.

"Our evidence must also serve as a wake-up call, that as many as one in nine men in parts of the world have sexually offended online against children – and that many would also go on to commit sexual contact offences with children if they believed it could be kept secret, Paul Stanfielf, the CEO of Childlight wrote, as he noted that "at least 300 million children per year are subjected to sexual exploitation and abuse"