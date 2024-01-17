JOIN US
world

Pacific Islands want China's help for infrastructure, social order: China ambassador to Australia

Ambassador Xiao Qian told reporters in Canberra that Pacific Islands countries are interested in forming political and economic ties with China.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 03:58 IST

Sydney: Pacific Island countries are interested in China's help when it comes to infrastructure or social order, however China is not seeking a military strategy when it comes to the region, China's ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday.

Ambassador Xiao Qian told reporters in Canberra that Pacific Islands countries are interested in forming political ties with China, selling products to the Chinese market, and receiving help from China in infrastructure and maintaining social order.

"We are not seeking military strategy," he said, adding there was no need for anxiety from Australia over China's growing ties in the Pacific Islands region.

(Published 17 January 2024, 03:58 IST)
