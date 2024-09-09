'Paisans for Kamala': De Niro gives boost to Harris campaign on Zoom call

Every presidential election brings with it a technological innovation or two: the Bill Clinton and Bob Dole campaigns’ first campaign websites, Barack Obama’s email list, Donald Trump’s candidacy-by-tweet.

For the weeks-old Kamala Harris campaign, it has been a Zoom window.

On Sunday night, former Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York was holding forth from one such window, swirling a glass of Montepulciano d’Abruzzo in a restaurant in Baltimore’s Little Italy, trying to draw an Italian family dinner memory out of Robert De Niro at “Paisans for Kamala,” a livestreamed online fundraiser billed as an Italian Sunday Dinner hosted by the Italian American Democrats.

“Tell us a story!” de Blasio implored. “Tell us a memory! Tell us a dish!”

“I guess the closest thing I have is Marty Scorsese’s mother,” De Niro replied from a neighboring Zoom box. “She makes great pizza. She did. She passed away years ago.” He warned Democrats against complacency — “We know what’s coming, we see it coming” — and then excused himself to attend a Harris fundraiser with Nancy Pelosi, who popped up in her own Zoom window later in the evening.

The streamed fundraiser was the latest of several dozen similar efforts that have raised millions of dollars on behalf of Harris since the group Win With Black Women hosted the first on July 21. Subsequent events have included “White Dudes for Harris” (featuring actor Jeff Bridges, in character as the Dude from The Big Lebowski), "Cooking for Kamala" (hosted by Padma Lakshmi and featuring celebrity chefs like José Andrés and Giada de Laurentiis), “Deadheads for Kamala” (Ben and Jerry, inevitably), and many more.