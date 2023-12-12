Pak court all set to indict Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

Islamabad: A Pakistani special court hearing the cipher case against former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to indict them on Tuesday.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain was hearing the case in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where the two leaders are incarcerated in the case, which is based on the allegation that a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year was mishandled by Khan and Qureshi and they violated the secret laws of the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) chargesheet alleges that the document was never returned by Khan.