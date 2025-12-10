<p>Islamabad: The latest IMF projections for Pakistan suggest that Pakistan’s economy has regained short-term stability, but it remains burdened by high debt, weak investment and slow employment growth, a media report said on Wednesday. </p><p>Projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), released early on Tuesday alongside the statement announcing a fresh disbursement of around $1.2 billion to Pakistan, showed that the country’s economic growth was projected to inch up from 2.6 per cent in FY-25 to 3.2 per cent by FY-26, a pace that barely matches population growth in the country of 240.5 million people, reported Dawn.</p>.IMF approves USD 1.2 billion fresh disbursement for Pakistan.<p>With a per capita income of $1,677, this trajectory points more to economic containment than recovery.</p><p>Pakistan’s population also continues to grow at a high pace, with mid-2025 official figures citing 2.55 per cent, while World Bank data points to 1.8-1.9 per cent. </p><p>In terms of inflation, after averaging 23.4 per cent in FY-24, consumer prices are estimated to have fallen sharply to 4.5 per cent in FY-25, and projected to rise to 6.3 per cent in FY-26, the report said.</p>.<p>Unemployment is projected to fall only modestly from 8.3 per cent in FY-25 to 7.5 per cent in FY-26, underscoring the weak job-creating capacity of the current growth path, it added.</p><p>On the fiscal front, government revenue and grants are projected to rise from 12.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY-25 to 16.3 per cent by FY-26, while expenditure is expected to remain near 20 per cent of GDP, it said.</p><p>As a result, the budget deficit is projected to narrow from -6.8 per cent to -4.0 per cent of the GDP. Pakistan is also projected to maintain a primary surplus rising to 2.5 per cent of the GDP, a central IMF benchmark.</p><p>Despite this tightening, the public debt burden remains heavy. Total general government debt, including IMF obligations, is projected to hover around 72-73 per cent of the GDP, while government and guaranteed debt is expected to stay near 76 per cent, it said.</p><p>Domestic debt accounts for nearly half of the GDP, keeping interest costs elevated amid high domestic borrowing rates.</p><p>Foreign investment, however, remains subdued. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is projected at just 0.5-0.6 per cent of the GDP throughout the period under review, it added.</p><p>Meanwhile, the 15.4 per cent real effective appreciation of the Pakistani rupee in FY-25 signals a shift towards currency stability after a period of sharp depreciation.</p><p>Taken together, the IMF projections for Pakistan suggest that the immediate risk of economic free fall has eased, but the country remains locked into a narrow stabilisation path marked by weak growth, heavy debt and limited relief for households, the report said.</p><p>The immediate crisis may have passed, but the challenge of translating stabilisation into sustained, inclusive growth remains unresolved, according to the paper.</p>