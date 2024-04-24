Wife to get benefits in case of dispute if Nikahnama terms are ambiguous: Pakistan Supreme Court

However, there was no such explanation written in the Nikahnama.

The legal question before the Supreme Court in the case was: if there was any ambiguity in the terms and conditions of the Nikahnama, how could it be resolved? The court said it was a settled law that any ambiguity in a contract was determined by the intention of the parties.

However, in this case, the judgment noted, before interpreting the terms and conditions of the Nikahnama, it should also be considered whether the bride had full freedom to give her consent to the terms and conditions of the marriage.

The judgment noted that in a male-dominated society, the terms and conditions were generally decided by the men on behalf of the bride. So, it added, If someone else filled the columns of the Nikahnama without meaningful consultation of the bride, it could not be used against the interest of the bride.