Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan backs China's claim of playing a role in defusing tension during Operation Sindoor

India has also been consistently maintaining that there is no place for any third-party intervention in matters relating to India and Pakistan.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 09:41 IST
World newsChinaPakistanIndiaOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us