Pakistan court acquits ex-PM Imran Khan, wife in unlawful marriage case

Naeem Panjutha said the court announced the ruling in garrison city of Rawalpini.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 July 2024, 11:08 IST

Islamabad: A Pakistan court acquitted former Prime Imran Khan and his wife on Saturday on charges of unlawful marriage, his lawyer said.

Khan, 71, and his wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to seven years in February when a court found them guilty of breaking Islamic law by failing to observe the required interval between Bibi's divorce from a previous marriage and her marriage to Khan.

Published 13 July 2024, 11:08 IST
World newsPakistanImran Khan

