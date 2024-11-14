Home
Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's acquittal request in Toshakhana II case

Special Judge of Central Islamabad, Shahrukh Arjumand, during the hearing at the Adiala Jail, rejecting the acquittal requests, announced that charges would be formally framed against them on Monday.
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 13:00 IST

