Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan forces kill 22 more terrorists in Balochistan, death toll rises to 177

On Sunday, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had said that 145 terrorists had been killed.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 13:06 IST
World newsPakistanBalochistanterroristsdeath toll

Follow us on :

Follow Us