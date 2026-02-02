<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>i security forces have killed 22 more <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorists">terrorists</a>, raising the death toll of militants to 177 in the last two days in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balochistan">Balochistan</a> after coordinated terror attacks at multiple places in the restive southwestern province, security officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The counter terror operation was launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out multiple attacks at several locations on Saturday.</p>.<p>"Since Sunday night, security forces have killed 22 more terrorists,” Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said on Monday.</p>.<p>He said that 167 bodies have been sent to hospitals so far for future processing and identification. He added that 177 militants have been killed in the last two days.</p>.<p>Rind said most of the terrorists killed belonged to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and had support from other insurgent groups.</p>.<p>“These terrorists have been killed over a period of over two days during the attacks or when security forces chased them and started clean-up operations," he added.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had said that 145 terrorists had been killed.</p>.<p>On Friday, the military said that security forces killed 41 terrorists on Thursday in the Panggur and Shaban areas of the province.</p>.<p>The military and the state have designated these terrorists belonging to insurgent groups or the Tehreek-e-Taliban as "Fitna-al-Hindustan", a term the government uses claiming that the militants allegedly receive support from Indian intelligence agencies.</p>.Pakistan boycott India match | 'Pretty disgraceful': Shashi Tharoor says 'let's call off this nonsense'.<p>Due to the clean-up operations underway at different locations, mobile or internet services since were suspended in Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and other cities on Saturday.</p>.<p>Balochistan's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Hamza Shafqaat told the media that the services would resume on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The terrorists, including two female suicide bombers, attacked multiple security and government installations at 12 different towns and cities in the province last week. </p><p>So far, authorities have confirmed the death of at least 17 personnel of police, frontier corps and security forces. Eighteen civilians, including three women and two children, were killed in Gwadar.</p>.<p>Security forces engaged the terrorists in gun battles across the province.</p>.<p>Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday expressed firm resolve to eliminate the insurgent groups unless they surrendered and laid down their weapons.</p>.<p>Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the $60 billion CPEC projects.</p>.<p>In 2025, the BLA claimed responsibility for the March hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing 31 civilians and security personnel and holding hostage over 300 passengers. </p>