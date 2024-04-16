Pakistan hopes to secure new IMF loan as quickly as possibly, finance minister says

London: Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Monday he would hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his visit to Washington and hoped to get a new loan agreement in place as soon as possible.

Pakistan and the IMF last month reached a staff-level agreement on the second and last review of its current $3 billion stand-by arrangement which, if cleared by the global lender's board, will release about $1.1 billion to the struggling South Asian nation.

That arrangement runs out in late April and the country needs more funding to avoid a balance of payment crisis.