Pakistan polls: Imran Khan’s party embarks on agitation protesting 'rigged' results on many seats

PTI’s main X handle kept posting constituency-wise results with the label “Rigging Alert” even as the party’s secretary general & acting President of PTI Punjab, Hammad Azhar made an appeal from his official X handle: “Our candidates should file an immediate FIR against those involved in the RO rigging. Please convey my message to all candidates.” Claiming that his party had won 170 seats including those seats on which the PTI was already declared as the winner, Gohar said, his party would form the government at the centre as well as in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces.