<p>Karachi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> security forces killed 18 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBO) in restive Balochistan province, the army said on Thursday.</p><p>In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said that two separate intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Chiltan mountain range of Quetta district and Buleda in Kech district on Wednesday night.</p><p>Terrorists exchanged fire after being engaged by security forces at their hideouts, the statement said.</p>.Six soldiers killed in IED blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>“After an intense fire exchange, 14 terrorists were killed in Chiltan and another four in Kech,” it said.</p><p>“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.</p><p>Operations to eliminate remaining terrorists in the area were also conducted, the statement said.</p><p>Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, praised security forces for eliminating 18 terrorists. </p><p>The operation was a reflection of security forces’ determination to eradicate terrorism, he said in a post on social media.</p>