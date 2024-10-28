Home
Pakistan starts new polio vaccination drive as virus detected in 16 district samples

The week-long vaccination campaign, which will run till November 3, aims to tackle the alarming spread of polio in the country, which has reported 41 cases this year.
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:06 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 09:06 IST
