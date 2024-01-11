Pakistan Supreme Court's second senior-most judge resigns

Islamabad: In a surprise development, Pakistan Supreme Court's second senior-most judge, who was slated to be the next chief justice, resigned on Thursday.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan stepped down a day after another top court judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi resigned.

In his resignation addressed to President Arif Alvi, the senior judge said that he no longer wished to continue.

"Therefore, I, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Article 206(1) of the Constitution with immediate effect," he wrote.

He also said that he had the honour and privilege of serving as a Judge of the Lahore High Court, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court and a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.