Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan twin blasts: 3 policemen killed in back-to-back explosions at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces have cordoned off the area, sealing all entry and exit points, and launched a search operation to trace those responsible.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 11:41 IST
PakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on :

Follow Us