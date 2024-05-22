Pannun 'murder plot' case: Czech top court says Indian suspect Nikhil Gupta can be extradited to US

The Czech Constitutional Court rejected on Wednesday a petition by Indian national Nikhil Gupta trying to avoid extradition to the United States, which suspects him of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil.

A final decision on whether to extradite Gupta will be made by Justice Minister Pavel Blazek.

The court said it ruled that lower courts had given due consideration to aspects that may prevent extradition, rejecting the complaint brought by Gupta. It also rejected arguments that the case was political.

"The Constitutional Court did not find any circumstance for which declaring extradition admissible would lead to a violation of any of the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights and freedoms," the court said in a statement.