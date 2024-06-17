Paris loses crown as Europe’s biggest stock market to London

"We are in a period where there are no certainties for three-to-four weeks and the market could unfortunately become more unstable", said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners.

At the same time, a confluence of factors including improving global growth and a pickup in merger activity has made UK stocks popular with investors again. Although the country is preparing for its own general election, the outcome is seen as being more stable with the opposition Labour party leading in polls by a wide margin.

"We like UK stocks for valuation reasons but also as a portfolio diversifier given their attractive sector profile", said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. "On top of that, the political uncertainty seems to be higher elsewhere, at least for the moment".

The FTSE 100 Index has hit all-time highs this year, fueled by export-reliant stocks such as Shell Plc and Unilever Plc. It has outperformed the Euro Stoxx 50 index by far in the past three months, with jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc among the biggest gainers.

On a global scale, the UK now ranks as the sixth-biggest stock market.

In France, market strategists aren’t convinced about flocking back into equities yet due to uncertainty related to public finances and policy. Besides banks, toll-road operators Vinci SA and Eiffage SA have slumped on concern that highways could be re-nationalized if Macron’s party loses power.

The news comes at a time when France’s heavyweight luxury stocks were already under pressure from an uneven recovery in China.