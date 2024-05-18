Peru protesters slam new insurance law that deems transgender people mentally ill

Lima: Hundreds of protesters in Peru's capital marched on Friday to demand the scrapping of a new law that describes transgender people, among others, as having a mental illness so they can access health benefits.

Around 500 demonstrators peacefully walked the streets of downtown Lima, hoisting banners with slogans that read "No more stigmas" and "My identity is not a disease".

The law, which was approved administratively last week by the government of President Dina Boluarte, specifies that those who identify as transgender, along with "cross dressers" and "others with gender identity disorders", are considered to be diagnosed with "illnesses" that are eligible for mental health services via both public and private providers.

The protesters reached the Health Ministry offices, but no clashes were reported.

"Gender identities are no longer considered pathologies," said activist Gahela Cari Contreras, who accused Boluarte's government of trying to trample on the LGBTQ+ community's rights. "We're not going to let them."