Philippines says to ensure safety of civilian mission in South China Sea

Manila: The Philippines has sent three coast guard vessels to ensure the safety of a civilian flotilla sailing to a shoal in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have been embroiled in heated stand-offs over competing claims.

The three-day mission to hand out provisions for fishermen anchored at the contested Scarborough Shoal is being led by a group called Atin Ito (This is Ours), along with five commercial fishing vessels, organisers said. Around 100 smaller fishing boats will also join the initial part of the trip.

The coast guard was not part of the civilian mission which sailed on Wednesday, but it would provide safety and security for the civilian volunteers, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokeperson Jay Tarriela told reporters.