JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Philippines wards off cyber attacks from China-based hackers

The mailboxes of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the website of National Coast Watch, and the personal website of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr were among the targets of the unsuccessful hacking operations in January.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 09:16 IST

Follow Us

Manila: Hackers operating in China attempted to break into websites and e-mail systems of the Philippine's president and government agencies, one promoting maritime security, but failed, an information and communications ministry official said on Monday.

The mailboxes of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the website of National Coast Watch, and the personal website of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr were among the targets of the unsuccessful hacking operations in January, DICT spokesperson Renato Paraiso told DWPM radio.

"We are not attributing this to any state. But using the internet protocol addresses, we pinpointed it to China," Paraiso said, adding the hackers were traced to be using the services of Chinese state-owned Unicom.

"We are appealing to the Chinese government to help us prevent further attacks."

Unicom and China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The thwarted cyber attacks came at a time of heightened tensions with China, largely over disputed territory in the South China Sea.

The Philippines is currently working on a five-year cybersecurity strategy to beef up its cyber defences to combat attacks and digital crimes. Its military last year announced it would create a cyber command.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 09:16 IST)
World newsChinahackingcybercrimePhillippines

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT