Pigeon or Chinese drone? Army reveals bird-like aircraft in video

China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) allegedly uses bird-like drones -- new footage of which has surfaced.
These 'Sea Dragon' commandos are apparently designed to look like pigeons from a distance and are meant for reconnaissance. They are part of China's 2018 Pigeon Program.
Seen from a distance, these drones are indistunguishable from real birds and can mimic the wing-flapping motion during flight as well.
In the video, PLA's Jiaolong Commandos are seen using bird drones. The unit's name translates to 'Sea Dragon' in English and they're part of PLA's Marine Corps. As per The War Zone, this unit can be compared to the US Navy SEALs.
One of the videos shows a unit member in water in what seems like a municipal park. A bird drone about the size of a sparrow or pigeon is launched. Another clip shows a larger drone, the same size as a hawk or a raven.
This is not the first time China has shown off bird-like drones. In 2018, there were other bird-like aircraft. Then in 2022, a mechanical bird was unveiled by Chinese engineers, and in 2024, a 'Small Falcon' drone was unveiled, Interesting Engineering reported.
Other countries are also developing bird-like drones but like the Dutch surveillance drone 'Evolution Eagle' these can fool the human eye only from a large distance. China's offering is much more realistic, though little is known now about its specific characteristics or the range of applications.
