Pigeon or Chinese drone? Army reveals bird-like aircraft in video

One of the videos shows a unit member in water in what seems like a municipal park. A bird drone about the size of a sparrow or pigeon is launched. Another clip shows a larger drone, the same size as a hawk or a raven.

This is not the first time China has shown off bird-like drones. In 2018, there were other bird-like aircraft. Then in 2022, a mechanical bird was unveiled by Chinese engineers, and in 2024, a 'Small Falcon' drone was unveiled, Interesting Engineering reported.

Other countries are also developing bird-like drones but like the Dutch surveillance drone 'Evolution Eagle' these can fool the human eye only from a large distance. China's offering is much more realistic, though little is known now about its specific characteristics or the range of applications.