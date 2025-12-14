<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack in Australia and expressed solidarity with the people of that country in their hour of grief.</p>.<p>"Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>"On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief," he said.</p>.At least 12 killed, nearly 30 injured in Australia Bondi Beach shooting.<p>The prime minister said India has "zero tolerance" for terrorism and supports the fight against all its forms and manifestations.</p>.<p>Two gunmen shot dead at least 11 people at a Jewish event being held at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Australian authorities declared it a terrorist attack. </p>