PM Modi congratulates Duma Boko on being elected Botswana president

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday congratulated Duma Boko on being elected as the president of Botswana and said he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen bilateral ties.</p>.<p>Duma Boko, the presidential candidate of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was declared Botswana's sixth president last week.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations @duma_boko on your election as the President of Botswana. Best wishes for a successful tenure." "Look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral ties," Modi said.</p>