Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Police chase koala through Sydney train station

Trains in the area were ordered to slow as the koala - a normally reclusive species and one of Australia's best-loved animals - came dangerously close to the platform edge.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2024, 11:22 IST
World newsSydneyKoalas

Follow us on :

Follow Us