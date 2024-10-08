Police chase koala through Sydney train station

<p>Sydney: A wayward koala led police on a low-speed, early morning chase through a Sydney train station, video released on Tuesday showed, surprising commuters in the city.</p><p>Video provided by Transport for New South Wales showed the koala ambling through Casula station on Friday, around 34 km (21 miles) south-west of the city's central business district.</p><p>The video showed the koala checking out an elevator before opting to descend a stairway.</p><p>Trains in the area were ordered to slow as the koala - a normally reclusive species and one of Australia's best-loved animals - came dangerously close to the platform edge.</p>.Six people injured as two shophouses collapse in Singapore’s Little India.<p>The marsupial eventually hopped the station fence after police officers were dispatched to chase it away from the tracks.</p><p>"All passengers, great and small, are reminded to stay behind the yellow line," Transport for New South Wales said in a statement.</p><p>Koala are listed as vulnerable to extinction in the state. </p>