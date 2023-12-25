In Christmas Day message, Pope Francis decries Gaza's 'appalling harvest' of civilian deaths

The 87-year-old Francis, celebrating the 11th Christmas of his pontificate, called for an end to conflicts, political, social or military, in places including Ukraine, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and he defended the rights of migrants around the world.

"How many innocents are being slaughtered in our world! In their mothers' wombs, in odysseys undertaken in desperation and in search of hope, in the lives of all those little ones whose childhood has been devastated by war. They are the little Jesuses of today," he said.

He gave particular attention to the Holy Land, including Gaza, where, according to Palestinian health officials, Israeli air strikes killed at least 78 people in one of the besieged enclave's deadliest nights of Israel's 11-week-old battle with Hamas.

"May it (peace) come in Israel and Palestine, where war is devastating the lives of those peoples. I embrace them all, particularly the Christian communities of Gaza and the entire Holy Land," Francis said.

Speaking from the same balcony where he first appeared to the world on the night of his election on March 13, 2013, he said his "heart grieves for the victims of the abominable attack of 7 October" and again called for the release of hostages.