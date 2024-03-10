Portuguese voters head to polls in tight general election

"I hope life gets better than what it is now," 86-year-old Diamantino Vieira told Reuters as he waited to vote at a polling station in the northern city of Espinho, where Luis Montenegro, who is at the helm of the Democratic Alliance (AD) of right-leaning parties, will also cast his ballot.

The AD, which compromises Montenegro's PSD and two smaller conservative parties, leads in most opinion polls but it could struggle to govern without Chega's supporting votes. Montenegro has so far ruled out any deals with the radical populists, who want a government role.

The ruling PS, now led by Pedro Nuno Santos after Costa's resignation, could attempt a replay of their old alliances with the Left Bloc and the Communists that allowed them to govern between 2015 and 2019, if the combined left gets more than 115 seats in the 230-seat parliament.

Surveys suggest support for Chega's anti-establishment message, its vows to sweep away corruption and hostility to what it sees as "excessive" immigration, has roughly doubled since the last election in 2022, though it remains in third place.